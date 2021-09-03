High alert as mystery boat hits rocks off Palghar coast

Police and coastal security were on alert after an unidentified mini-barge hit the rocks off the coast near Bhuigaon village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The boat is stranded on a rocky stretch around 4 kms off the coast and no identification name or flag is visible, sparking suspicions among the Palghar police and the Indian Coast Guard.