Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 09:45 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on September 3

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on September 3 | Unsplash

03 September 2021 09:45 AM IST

Maha: IMFL worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Palghar, one held

03 September 2021 09:45 AM IST

6,85,061 vaccinated through 3,593 sessions on September 3; cumulative tally reaches 6,07,79,137

03 September 2021 09:45 AM IST

Sensex up 174 points, currently trading at 58,027; Nifty at 17,284

03 September 2021 09:45 AM IST

Mumbai weather update, tidal timing  

Today’s Weather forecast @0800hrs: Light to Moderate rain at isolated places in city & suburbs.

Today’s High Tide:

0957 hrs- 3.65 mtr

2142 hrs- 3.07 mtr

Low tide :

1603hrs – 2.10 mtr

(Next day 04.09.2021) 0344 hrs-1.23 mtr

Avg rainfall- dt. 02.09.2021- 0800hrs to dt. 03.09.2021-0800hrs

CT- 3.64 mm

ES- 6.86 mm

WS- 9.66 mm

03 September 2021 08:50 AM IST

High alert as mystery boat hits rocks off Palghar coast

Police and coastal security were on alert after an unidentified mini-barge hit the rocks off the coast near Bhuigaon village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The boat is stranded on a rocky stretch around 4 kms off the coast and no identification name or flag is visible, sparking suspicions among the Palghar police and the Indian Coast Guard.

03 September 2021 08:50 AM IST

Maha CM seeks time-bound plan to provide tap water to all households

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stressed the need for a time-bound action plan to ensure tap water connection to every rural household by 2024.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which the state government is aiming to provide more than 1.42 crore water connections in rural areas by 2024, of which 65 per cent target has been achieved.

03 September 2021 08:50 AM IST

New COVID-19 variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccines: Maha task force member

A new variant of coronavirus - C.1.2 - which has been detected in South Africa and some other countries, could be more infectious than earlier strains and may evade vaccines, said an infectious diseases consultant who is also a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on Thursday.

03 September 2021 08:50 AM IST

Maharashtra records 4,342 fresh COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 47,55 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's public health department bulletin on Thursday.

The recovery rate in the state reached 97.04 per cent.

The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. A total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)

