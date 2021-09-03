Today’s Weather forecast @0800hrs: Light to Moderate rain at isolated places in city & suburbs.
Today’s High Tide:
0957 hrs- 3.65 mtr
2142 hrs- 3.07 mtr
Low tide :
1603hrs – 2.10 mtr
(Next day 04.09.2021) 0344 hrs-1.23 mtr
Avg rainfall- dt. 02.09.2021- 0800hrs to dt. 03.09.2021-0800hrs
CT- 3.64 mm
ES- 6.86 mm
WS- 9.66 mm
Police and coastal security were on alert after an unidentified mini-barge hit the rocks off the coast near Bhuigaon village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.
The boat is stranded on a rocky stretch around 4 kms off the coast and no identification name or flag is visible, sparking suspicions among the Palghar police and the Indian Coast Guard.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stressed the need for a time-bound action plan to ensure tap water connection to every rural household by 2024.
He was speaking at a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which the state government is aiming to provide more than 1.42 crore water connections in rural areas by 2024, of which 65 per cent target has been achieved.
A new variant of coronavirus - C.1.2 - which has been detected in South Africa and some other countries, could be more infectious than earlier strains and may evade vaccines, said an infectious diseases consultant who is also a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on Thursday.
Maharashtra reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 47,55 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's public health department bulletin on Thursday.
The recovery rate in the state reached 97.04 per cent.
The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. A total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.
(With inputs from agencies)
