Maharashtra records 2,401 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,401 new COVID-19 cases and 39 fresh deaths on Tuesday - an uptick from multi-month lows registered a day ago - taking the infection tally to 65,64,915 and the toll to 1,39,272.

2,840 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,88,899. The state now has 33,159 active cases.