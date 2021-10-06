Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday said the NCB has arrested four more people in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
The growing number of natural disasters is putting a strain on Maharashtra's economy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday as the states emerges from two spells of heavy rains and devastating floods in the last few months. He also called for efforts to prevent a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Maharashtra reported 2,401 new COVID-19 cases and 39 fresh deaths on Tuesday - an uptick from multi-month lows registered a day ago - taking the infection tally to 65,64,915 and the toll to 1,39,272.
2,840 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,88,899. The state now has 33,159 active cases.
