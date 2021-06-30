Mumbai: Latest updates on June 30

Mumbai records 556 new COVID-19 cases
State capital Mumbai recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally to 7,21,516, while its death toll increased to 15,426 with 12 new fatalities.
Maharashtra reports 8,085 new COVID-19 cases, 231 deaths
Maharashtra reported 8,085 new COVID-19 cases and 231 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 60,51,633 and death toll to 1,21,804, the health department said in a release.
As many as 8,623 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours since Monday evening, pushing the number of recovered patients to 58,09,548. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 2.01 per cent. The positivity rate in the state is 14.62 per cent.
No law prohibits BMC from starting door-to-door vaccination: HC judge
A Bombay High Court judge on Tuesday commended the job done by the BMC in COVID-19 management but sought to know what was stopping the civic body from introducing door-to-door vaccination in the metropolis for people who cannot leave their homes.
Justice Gautam Patel said there is no law that restricts any public administration from starting doorstep vaccination and maintained courts cannot micromanage their actions or always offer solutions.
He made the remarks while speaking at a panel discussion held at the launch of the Maharashtra office of the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, an independent think-tank conducting legal research to improve laws for better governance. (PTI)
Ensure nobody becomes homeless while redeveloping BDD chawls: Maha CM to officials
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that nobody becomes homeless while redeveloping BDD (Bombay Development Directorate) chawls.
At a meeting of officials held at his official residence here, the chief minister said care should be taken for rehabilitating each family from these chawls. He also issued directions to set up a ministerial committee to take a policy decision regarding houses for police personnel in such chawls and called for preparing the outline for redevelopment and rehabilitation of the police quarters.
Maha govt waives Rs 400-crore interest on overdue service charges on MHADA flats
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday announced waiver of Rs 400 crore interest on unpaid service charges by the flat owners in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colonies in Mumbai. An amnesty scheme is being implemented by the Mumbai Board of the authority from April 2021 for recovery of service charges, Awhad said, adding under this scheme, the government has waived the entire interest due from 1998 to 2021.
Father-son duo injured in fire triggered by cooking gas cylinder blast in Dombivli
An elderly man and his son received severe burn wounds in a fire which started when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house near Dombivli town here in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, fire brigade officials said.
A fire officer at the KDMC (Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation) said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm when women in the house were cooking food.
The LPG cylinder being used for cooking suddenly exploded and caught fire, which spread to the entire house located in a chawl (old row tenement) in Mhasoba Nagar, he said. While other family members ran out of the house, the father-son duo tried to put out the fire and suffered severe burns in the process, the officer said. (PTI)