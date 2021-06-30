Mumbai: Latest updates on June 30

A Bombay High Court judge on Tuesday commended the job done by the BMC in COVID-19 management but sought to know what was stopping the civic body from introducing door-to-door vaccination in the metropolis for people who cannot leave their homes.

Justice Gautam Patel said there is no law that restricts any public administration from starting doorstep vaccination and maintained courts cannot micromanage their actions or always offer solutions.

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel discussion held at the launch of the Maharashtra office of the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, an independent think-tank conducting legal research to improve laws for better governance. (PTI)