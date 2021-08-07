Mumbai: Latest updates on August 7

Maharashtra reported 5,539 new COVID-19 cases and 187 fresh deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 63,41,759 and the toll to 1,33,717, a health department official said.

The official said 5,859 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,30,137 and leaving Maharashtra with 74,483 active cases.

According to the official, the state has 4,35,516 people in home quarantine and 2,837 in institutional quarantine.