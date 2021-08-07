Mumbai: Latest updates on August 7

Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. Search was done by Police, bomb squad & GRP team. In probe, it was found to be hoax call. Police team finding out the caller &his location: Mumbai Police
Maharashtra | 30 people have been infected with Delta variant in Nashik. 28 patients are from rural areas. We sent the samples to Pune for genome sequencing after which they were tested positive for Delta variant: Dr Kishore Shrinivas, Surgeon in Nashik district hospital
Maharashtra reports 5,539 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths, 5,859 recoveries
Maharashtra reported 5,539 new COVID-19 cases and 187 fresh deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 63,41,759 and the toll to 1,33,717, a health department official said.
The official said 5,859 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,30,137 and leaving Maharashtra with 74,483 active cases.
According to the official, the state has 4,35,516 people in home quarantine and 2,837 in institutional quarantine.
Weekend curfew in eight Karnataka districts bordering Kerala, Maharashtra
In view of surge in Covid cases districts that share borders with Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka on Friday decided to enforce a weekend curfew in eight such districts as well as night curfew across the state.
According to fresh guidelines issued by the Revenue Department, night curfew has been advanced by an hour, and will be now in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Pune Mayor writes to Maharashtra Health Minister, demands relaxation in restrictions for shops
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and demanded relaxation in restrictions for shop timings in the city.
Mohol has demanded to further relax the restrictions in Pune and to allow the shops to function till at least 8 pm.
Maharashtra Congress preps up for upcoming municipal corporation polls
Ahead of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Congress informed that it is prepping up for the upcoming polls and held discussions about the party's manifesto for the state.
Speaking to the reporters yesterday, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil said, "Today, we had Mumbai regional Congress committee's screening and strategy committee meeting. We have discussed the preparations for the elections of the corporations. We have also discussed the manifesto and programs that we should launch." Patil also informed that they have decided to hold a rally in Shivaji Park on 28th December in this regard.
