A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon after announcing on Facebook that he would live-stream the act, police said.
The man, a resident of Narkhed tehsil, was stopped by Ambazari police after he consumed poison and arrived at Futala Lake on a motorcycle, an official said.
Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon have to visit Uttar Pradesh to face "cases of defamation".
Rane was addressing a public rally in his home district Sindhudurg in coastal Maharashtra as part of his ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra.
Nilam Rane, Union minister Narayan Rane's wife, on Saturday said she never though that a Shiv Sena-led government would arrest her husband.
"I never expected Shiv Sena to act like this after my husband gave 40 years of his life to the party. I don't know what to say if they are acting like this against their former leader," she told a Marathi news channel.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Saturday declared a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case hostile.
The witness had earlier given a statement to Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) which was investigating the case before it was transferred to NIA.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he recalled that the latter linked the black cap, a traditional headwear from Uttarakhand, worn by Koshyari to the RSS and thought that Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar was from the Sangh.
Addressing a book launch event in the national capital, the Maharashtra Governor said that the government will have to deal with the similar situation witnessed in Parliament's recently concluded monsoon session when people like Rahul Gandhi are leading the opposition.
(With inputs from agencies)
