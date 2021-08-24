e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 08:46 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 24

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 24 | BL Soni

Mumbai: Latest updates on August 24 | BL Soni

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:46 AM IST

One more offence has been registered in Pune after Nashik & Mahad against union minister Narayan Rane 

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:46 AM IST

Mumbai weather update

Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs

Today’s High Tide:

1317 hrs- 4.56 mtr

0132 hrs- 4.23 mtr

Low tide :

1926 hrs – 0.94 mtr

(Next day 25.08.2021) 0711 hrs-0.81 mtr

Avg rainfall- dt. 23.08.2021- 0800hrs to dt 24.08.2021-0800hrs

CT- 0.02 mm

ES- 0.0 mm

WS- 0.0 mm

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:39 AM IST

Offence has been registered at Mahad & Nashik against union minister Narayan Rane for his alleged provocative statement against CM Uddhav Thackeray. Nashik police has rushed for his arrest at Chiplun where Rane is expected today during his Janashirwad Yatra.

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:39 AM IST

Yuva Sena has displayed posters against union minister Narayan Rane for his criticism against CM Uddhav Thackeray; likely to take out protest morcha on Rane's Juhu residence.

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:39 AM IST

Pune: civic sub engineer held for bribery by Maha ACB.

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:39 AM IST

Amid chorus for resumption of bullock cart races in Maharashtra, animal husbandry and sports minister Sunil Kedar has convened meeting at 2 pm today with parties, organizations. This is days after govt filed application in SC for early hearing.

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:39 AM IST

Maha: Nagpur university's chemistry HOD jumps to death

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University's HOD of Chemistry Jyotsna Meshram allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a building here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Meshram (56), was a resident of Ashtavinayak Nagar, Jayatala, in the city.

Advertisement
24 August 2021 08:39 AM IST

COVID-19: In Mumbai, 128 samples detected with Delta variant; Maha adds 27 cases of Delta plus

The number of Delta plus cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 103 with the addition of 27 more such cases, considered highly transmissible, while the Delta variant has been detected in 128 swab samples in Mumbai, the state health department and the BMC said on Monday.

As many as 128 swab samples in Mumbai were found with the Delta variant of coronavirus, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal