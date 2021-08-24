Maha: Nagpur university's chemistry HOD jumps to death

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University's HOD of Chemistry Jyotsna Meshram allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a building here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Meshram (56), was a resident of Ashtavinayak Nagar, Jayatala, in the city.