Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
Today’s High Tide:
1317 hrs- 4.56 mtr
0132 hrs- 4.23 mtr
Low tide :
1926 hrs – 0.94 mtr
(Next day 25.08.2021) 0711 hrs-0.81 mtr
Avg rainfall- dt. 23.08.2021- 0800hrs to dt 24.08.2021-0800hrs
CT- 0.02 mm
ES- 0.0 mm
WS- 0.0 mm
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University's HOD of Chemistry Jyotsna Meshram allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a building here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.
Meshram (56), was a resident of Ashtavinayak Nagar, Jayatala, in the city.
The number of Delta plus cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 103 with the addition of 27 more such cases, considered highly transmissible, while the Delta variant has been detected in 128 swab samples in Mumbai, the state health department and the BMC said on Monday.
As many as 128 swab samples in Mumbai were found with the Delta variant of coronavirus, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)