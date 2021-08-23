An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Hingoli in Maharashtra on Sunday.
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 20:06 hours on Sunday in Hingoli.
A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat here by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday.
A police official said the deceased was identified as Subhash Jadhav, a resident of Ambegaon in the Pune district.
(With inputs from agencies)