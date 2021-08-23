e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:31 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 23

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 23 | BL Soni

23 August 2021 09:31 AM IST

Maharashtra: 86,648 vaccinated through 695 sessions; cumulative tally reaches 5,31,09,579

23 August 2021 09:31 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold a key meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committee in Mumbai today via video conferencing. Various "Dahi Handi mandals" had requested the state govt to allow them to celebrate Dahi Handi while keeping it small scale.

23 August 2021 08:31 AM IST

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Hingoli in Maharashtra on Sunday.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 20:06 hours on Sunday in Hingoli.

23 August 2021 08:31 AM IST

Mumbai: Man who attempted suicide outside Mantralaya dies during treatment

A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat here by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

A police official said the deceased was identified as Subhash Jadhav, a resident of Ambegaon in the Pune district.

(With inputs from agencies)

