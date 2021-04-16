Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 16

Break The Chain: Bombay High Court to hear matters virtually till May 7
To curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Bombay High Court administration along with its Chief Justice and senior-most judges has decided to continue its virtual hearings till May 7. On Friday morning, a meeting was chaired by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and other senior-most judges of the High Court who are members of the administrative committee. Accordingly, it has been decided to extend the present hearings through video conferencing till May 7.
Thane: NCB busts hydroponic marijuana cultivation in Dombivali's Palava City; two arrested
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested two persons for cultivating marijuana using hydroponics inside a two bedroom hall kitchen flat at Palava city, Dombivali. NCB officials seized one kilogram of the marijuana from the flat. They also recovered cultivation setup, pH regulators, plant nutrients, clay pebbles , water pumps, air circulation systems, CO2 gas cylinders, photosynthesis lighting systems, etc. from the flat.
COVID-19: Mumbai City and Civil sessions Court lists out protocols for advocates and staff, restricts litigants entry
A four-member committee of judges of the city sessions court has passed a resolution in its recent meeting of 16 April to strictly prohibit entry of litigants except in few exceptional cases and also to conduct a testing drive for all its staff. There was also an appeal to advocates not to allow their junior advocates and registered clerks to accompany them to prevent overcrowding.
The committee discussed matters in its meeting in light of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and also in pursuance of directions of the Bombay HC.
Mumbai: BMC amends its order to convert Jaslok to dedicated COVID-19 hospital
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has amended its order to convert Jaslok hospital to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. As per the new order, 175 of 227 beds in the hospital will function as COVID-19 beds while 52 beds will be non-COVID-19 beds.