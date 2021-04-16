Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 16

A four-member committee of judges of the city sessions court has passed a resolution in its recent meeting of 16 April to strictly prohibit entry of litigants except in few exceptional cases and also to conduct a testing drive for all its staff. There was also an appeal to advocates not to allow their junior advocates and registered clerks to accompany them to prevent overcrowding.

The committee discussed matters in its meeting in light of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and also in pursuance of directions of the Bombay HC.