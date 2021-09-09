Mumbai: Builder & film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by ED in land grabbing case, dies. His body has been brought to JJ Hospital. An ADR (Accidental Death Report) has been registered. Cause of the death is yet to be ascertained— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
Mumbai Police issues an order, prohibiting darshan of Ganapati idols in pandals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi; says organizers should arrange digital darshan— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
