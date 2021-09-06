e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:40 PM IST

Security stepped up outside Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence; BJP seeks apology over his remark

Security was beefed up outside the residence of writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar in Mumbai on Monday after a Maharashtra BJP MLA demand an apology from him over his remark where he allegedly compared the RSS with the Taliban, a police official said.

Adequate police bandobast was placed outside Akhtar's residence near the ISKCON temple in Juhu area, the official said, adding that security personnel, including women constables, were deployed outside the lyricist's home.

