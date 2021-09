1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ +



Mumbai becomes the first district in entire India to administer 1 crore+ doses of Covid-19 vaccines!



Get vaccinated to bring covid down to ZERO!#1CroreVaccinatedMumbaikars #NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/G92Z1xhmil