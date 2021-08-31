e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

BJP MLA Biswajit Das and BJP councillor Manotosh Nath join TMC in KolkataTokyo Paralympics: India's Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in men's 10m air pistol SH1 final
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Covid figures are rising from 300 to 400-450 cases, says BMC

FPJ Web Desk
| Unsplash

| Unsplash

Advertisement
31 August 2021 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement
31 August 2021 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement
31 August 2021 04:12 PM IST

'Ashirvad' rallies putting people's life in danger as they are held despite 3rd wave threat: Maha CM

In a veiled swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said "Ashirvad" rallies are being organised despite the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic "which is putting the lives of people in danger".

Speaking virtually after inaugurating an oxygen plant in Thane, the CM also said that "these people do not seem to care if some people die due to such rallies".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal