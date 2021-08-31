COVID positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1%. Figures are rising from 300 to 400-450 cases. We've increased testing. Many areas have been opened. Only fully vaccinated people & essential service workers are allowed on local trains: Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC pic.twitter.com/NgyQFoVjmx— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021
Some people want to take out yatras. This is so unfortunate. People are organizing events and putting the life of the common man in danger: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/scoWSqpaw2— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021
In a veiled swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said "Ashirvad" rallies are being organised despite the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic "which is putting the lives of people in danger".
Speaking virtually after inaugurating an oxygen plant in Thane, the CM also said that "these people do not seem to care if some people die due to such rallies".
