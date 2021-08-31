'Ashirvad' rallies putting people's life in danger as they are held despite 3rd wave threat: Maha CM

In a veiled swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said "Ashirvad" rallies are being organised despite the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic "which is putting the lives of people in danger".

Speaking virtually after inaugurating an oxygen plant in Thane, the CM also said that "these people do not seem to care if some people die due to such rallies".