'Gangubai Kathiawadi' movie: HC grants interim stay on defamation proceedings against Alia Bhatt, Bhansali

The Bombay High Court has granted an interim stay on proceedings initiated by a local court against actor Alia Bhat and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a criminal defamation complaint filed in connection with the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

The HC in its order on August 10 granted the interim stay till the next date of hearing on September 7.

A metropolitan magistrate in March this year issued summons against Bhat, Bhansali and his production company Bhansali Productions Private Limited on a defamation complaint filed by one Babuji Shah, who claimed to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, on whom the film is based.