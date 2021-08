Mumbai Monorail COO sought Rs 20 lakh bribe, says ACB FIR

A case was registered against the chief operating officer (COO) of the Mumbai Monorail for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the owner of a facility management company to clear a bill, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday.

The complainant has alleged that Monorail COO D N L Murthy had demanded Rs 20 lakh from him to clear a bill for the services provided by his company, the official said.