Maha: Burglars trigger blast to break open ATM near Pune, flee with Rs 17 lakh cash

Burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank using explosives before decamping with cash worth around Rs 17 lakh near Pune city early on Sunday, police said.

"Some people triggered a blast in the ATM of a private bank with the help of gelatin sticks and stole around Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17 lakh cash near Alandi town located close to Pune city," said DCP Manchak Ippar of Pimpri Chinchwad police.