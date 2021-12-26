MVA leaders meet Maha Guv at Raj Bhavan
A delegation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra, including Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
Maharashtra| On Dec23,Amboli Police received info of alleged suicide by a woman. As per probe,few persons impersonating NCB officers demanded Rs 20 lakhs from her for not registering a case against her. They continuously demanded money from her; 2 ppl arrested:DCP Manjunath Singe
Maha: Burglars trigger blast to break open ATM near Pune, flee with Rs 17 lakh cash
Burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank using explosives before decamping with cash worth around Rs 17 lakh near Pune city early on Sunday, police said.
"Some people triggered a blast in the ATM of a private bank with the help of gelatin sticks and stole around Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17 lakh cash near Alandi town located close to Pune city," said DCP Manchak Ippar of Pimpri Chinchwad police.
MBMC’s Active Covid-19 Cases Sees Slight Rise.
From 43 cases on 17, December to 75 on 25, December, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed a marginal rise in the past nine days, setting the alarm bells ringing for the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). As per statistics revealed by MBMC’s health department, the twin-city has reported 98 new Covid cases in the first fortnight of December.
Mumbai: Scrap dealer held with 1 kg of charas worth Rs 30 lakh
A scrap dealer was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell in Goregaon allegedly with 1 kilogram of charas worth Rs 30 lakh in the illicit market, an official said on Sunday.
Maharashtra | Due to the State imposed night curfew from 9pm-6am, Sai Baba Temple will be closed for devotees during the night hours. The regular early morning and night 'aartis' will also be closed for devotees: Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi
Maharashtra health minister welcomes Centre's decision COVID-19 vaccination
Maha govt denied nod for Vajpayee statue event: BJP
BJP president J P Nadda's visit to Mumbai to unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was cancelled, following which the party claimed the Maharashtra government denied permission for the event at the last minute.
The event was scheduled on Saturday, on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary, at a sports complex in suburban Kandivali.
