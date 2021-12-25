On 60th b'day, visionary Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar gifts 'eyesight'
Turning 60 today (December 25), Mumbai's busy-bee Mayor Kishori Pednekar did not celebrate her birthday alone - but saw to it that around 100 unfortunate "sightless" people could look forward to a better life.
Meme war in Maharashtra politics: Nawab Malik, Nitesh Rane lock horns
Stepping ahead of verbal attacks and slogans, Maharashtra politics has delved into the cutting-edge meme war. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Nitesh Rane mocked Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday.
Maha: Ajit Pawar warns officials against taking advantage of their position
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday warned officials against taking advantage of their posts like in case of the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) and asked them to ensure proper functioning of educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
