India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 415
Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
On 60th b'day, visionary Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar gifts 'eyesight'

Turning 60 today (December 25), Mumbai's busy-bee Mayor Kishori Pednekar did not celebrate her birthday alone - but saw to it that around 100 unfortunate "sightless" people could look forward to a better life.

Meme war in Maharashtra politics: Nawab Malik, Nitesh Rane lock horns

Stepping ahead of verbal attacks and slogans, Maharashtra politics has delved into the cutting-edge meme war. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Nitesh Rane mocked Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday.

Maha: Ajit Pawar warns officials against taking advantage of their position

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday warned officials against taking advantage of their posts like in case of the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) and asked them to ensure proper functioning of educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

