Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 03:15 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates

Need to adapt to changing socio-political scenario: Pawar tells NCP on his 81st birthday

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday appealed to his party to adapt to the changing socio-political scenario, and said the vision and ideologies of social reformers like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar continued to be the guiding light for future.

