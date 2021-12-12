Need to adapt to changing socio-political scenario: Pawar tells NCP on his 81st birthday

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday appealed to his party to adapt to the changing socio-political scenario, and said the vision and ideologies of social reformers like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar continued to be the guiding light for future.