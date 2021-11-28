There's always fear of getting caught in criminal's mind: BJP on Nawab Malik's allegations of being implicated in false case
After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that some people are trying to frame him in a false case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Shukla on Saturday said that there is always a fear of getting caught in the mind of the criminal.
Omicron variant: Ajit Pawar calls meeting to review COVID situation in Maharashtra
In view of the emerging new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called for a meeting on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.
Travelers from African countries where new variant has been found to be screened, says Mumbai commissioner
Travelers from African countries where cases of the new coronavirus variant `Omicron' have been found should be screened, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials
