e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 09:06 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

Representative Image | AFP

Advertisement
28 November 2021 09:06 AM IST

There's always fear of getting caught in criminal's mind: BJP on Nawab Malik's allegations of being implicated in false case

After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that some people are trying to frame him in a false case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Shukla on Saturday said that there is always a fear of getting caught in the mind of the criminal.

28 November 2021 08:13 AM IST

Omicron variant: Ajit Pawar calls meeting to review COVID situation in Maharashtra

In view of the emerging new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called for a meeting on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

28 November 2021 08:13 AM IST

Travelers from African countries where new variant has been found to be screened, says Mumbai commissioner

Travelers from African countries where cases of the new coronavirus variant `Omicron' have been found should be screened, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement