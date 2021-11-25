Nawab Malik claims another fraud; releases more documents targeting NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede
.@nawabmalikncp claims another farziwada while targeting #NCB zonal director #SameerWankhede— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 25, 2021
एक और फर्जीवाड़ा,
अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मुसलमान और सरकारी दस्तावेज के लिए हिन्दू ?
धन्य है Dawood Dnyandeo pic.twitter.com/1Ghrrk1ALl
.@fpjindia
Maharashtra govt to organize 'Asthi Kalash rally' on Saturday for farmers who lost lives in Lakhimpur Kheri
ALSO READMVA govt to organize 'Asthi Kalash rally' on Saturday for farmers who lost lives in Lakhimpur Kheri
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement