Cheating case lodged against Shilpa Shetty, actor says her reputation being damaged to get eyeballs

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday said she was "shocked" that an attempt was being made to defame her after a Mumbai-based businessman lodged a cheating case against the star, her entrepreneur-husband Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore.

The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai.

The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shilpa, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.