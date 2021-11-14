Cheating case lodged against Shilpa Shetty, actor says her reputation being damaged to get eyeballs
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday said she was "shocked" that an attempt was being made to defame her after a Mumbai-based businessman lodged a cheating case against the star, her entrepreneur-husband Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore.
The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai.
The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shilpa, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.
Maha BJP executive committee to meet on Nov 16
A meeting of the Maharashtra BJP's executive committee will be held on November 16 to fine tune the party's strategy on prevailing issues, a functionary said on Sunday.
Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said corruption, criminalization of politics and failures of the MVA government will top the agenda of the meeting.
Why is violence happening in Maharashtra over Tripura incidents? asks Sanjay Raut
After the incidents of stone-pelting were reported in some parts of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked that "why violence is happening in Maharashtra over Tripura incidents?" Referring to the Tripura violence incident, Shiv Sena leader said, "The question arises that if violence against Hindus takes place in Bangladesh, its reactions happen in Tripura and to that reaction, riots take place in parts of Maharashtra, why no reaction when Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Kashmir, when a Colonel in Manipur along with his family were killed in a terrorist attack. Hindus are everywhere, why reactions (riots) only in Maharashtra? Is this part of some conspiracy in Tripura which is affecting the whole nation?"
Biggest action taken in country in past one year: Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde after 26 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli encounter
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
