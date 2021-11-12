Mumbai Police seized 3414 kg drugs in last 3 years: RTI reply
Mumbai Police has seized 3414 kilograms of drugs in the last three years, out of which 2593 kg were seized in 2021 itself, as per the reply to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query provided by Mumbai Police. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at scrap market in Mumbai's Mankhurd
A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday, informed fire officials. (ANI)
Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till Nov 15
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 15, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
