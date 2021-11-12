e-Paper Get App

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 997 new cases, 41 deaths, 945 recoveriesMumbai: BJP alleges India’s biggest ever scam of over Rs 3 lakh crore since independence in BMC
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:44 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Mumbai Police seized 3414 kg drugs in last 3 years

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo Credit: Vinay Darekar/Unsplash

12 November 2021 09:21 AM IST

Mumbai Police seized 3414 kg drugs in last 3 years: RTI reply

Mumbai Police has seized 3414 kilograms of drugs in the last three years, out of which 2593 kg were seized in 2021 itself, as per the reply to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query provided by Mumbai Police. (ANI)

12 November 2021 10:45 AM IST

Fire breaks out at scrap market in Mumbai's Mankhurd

A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday, informed fire officials. (ANI)

12 November 2021 10:45 AM IST

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh taken for medical examination ahead of court hearing

12 November 2021 11:58 AM IST

'Centre must take back Padma Shri and arrest her': Nawab Malik on Kangana Ranaut's 'India got freedom in 2014' comment

12 November 2021 02:44 PM IST

Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till Nov 15

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 15, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

