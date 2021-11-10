Malik claims Fadnavis appointed criminals to govt posts; ex-CM quotes Shaw while BJP defends him

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of sweeping under the carpet a case of seized fake notes and appointing people with criminal background to government boards.

While Fadnavis responded with George Bernard Shaw's famous quote about the advisability of `not wrestling with a pig', BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the people whom he appointed had been absolved in inquiry.

Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis took to Twitter to take swipes at Malik, referring to him as "Bigade Nawab" and claiming that his sole aim was to save his "black wealth" and "son-in-law".