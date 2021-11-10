e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital for treatment of neck painDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 360
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:51 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest news update |

Mumbai: Latest news update

Advertisement
10 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Businessman Karan Sajnani appears before NCB in connection with drug case involving Nawab Malik's son-in-law

10 November 2021 07:51 PM IST

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Sameer Wankhede's father's defamation suit till November 12 FPJ Legal: Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Sameer Wankhede's father's defamation suit till November 12
10 November 2021 07:51 PM IST

Wankhede is govt officer, his actions can be examined by anyone, HC says while hearing defamation suit

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is a "public officer" and his actions can be scrutinized by anyone, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday while hearing a defamation suit filed by his father against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Dnyandev Wankhede, Sameer's father, has sought damages of Rs 1.25 crore from Malik and an order restraining him from making further false or incorrect statements against the Wankhede family.

Advertisement
10 November 2021 07:51 PM IST

Malik claims Fadnavis appointed criminals to govt posts; ex-CM quotes Shaw while BJP defends him

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of sweeping under the carpet a case of seized fake notes and appointing people with criminal background to government boards.

While Fadnavis responded with George Bernard Shaw's famous quote about the advisability of `not wrestling with a pig', BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the people whom he appointed had been absolved in inquiry.

Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis took to Twitter to take swipes at Malik, referring to him as "Bigade Nawab" and claiming that his sole aim was to save his "black wealth" and "son-in-law".

10 November 2021 07:51 PM IST

Mumbai: NDPS Court allows defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account, releases gadgets

After over a year, the Special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty's application to defreeze her bank account and to release her gadgets that were seized, subject to certain conditions.

The court has ordered to return her laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets seized during the investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

10 November 2021 07:51 PM IST

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement