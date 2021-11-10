Businessman Karan Sajnani appears before NCB in connection with drug case involving Nawab Malik's son-in-law
Wankhede is govt officer, his actions can be examined by anyone, HC says while hearing defamation suit
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is a "public officer" and his actions can be scrutinized by anyone, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday while hearing a defamation suit filed by his father against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
Dnyandev Wankhede, Sameer's father, has sought damages of Rs 1.25 crore from Malik and an order restraining him from making further false or incorrect statements against the Wankhede family.
Malik claims Fadnavis appointed criminals to govt posts; ex-CM quotes Shaw while BJP defends him
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of sweeping under the carpet a case of seized fake notes and appointing people with criminal background to government boards.
While Fadnavis responded with George Bernard Shaw's famous quote about the advisability of `not wrestling with a pig', BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the people whom he appointed had been absolved in inquiry.
Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis took to Twitter to take swipes at Malik, referring to him as "Bigade Nawab" and claiming that his sole aim was to save his "black wealth" and "son-in-law".
Mumbai: NDPS Court allows defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account, releases gadgets
After over a year, the Special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty's application to defreeze her bank account and to release her gadgets that were seized, subject to certain conditions.
The court has ordered to return her laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets seized during the investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
918 staff of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended so far, as their strike entered its 13th day today. All 250 bus depots of the state remained shut today: MSRTC PRO— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021
The protesters are demanding merging of MSRTC with the State Government.
