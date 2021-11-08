After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik accused Fashion TV head, Kashiff Khan of compelling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Aslam Shaikh, to attend the Cordelia Cruise ship party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj reiterated that his allegations of MVA ministers having links with 'drugs mafias' have proven to be true.
"I have said earlier that a Minister who has relations with drug peddlers was involved in cruise party. Today Nawab Malik confirmed that Aslam Shaikh has relations with Kashiff Khan and also that children of NCP leaders, ministers are in contact with drug peddlers," Kamboj said while addressing a press conference here yesterday.
Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ?— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2021
You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court.
Here is the proof pic.twitter.com/FAiTys156F
Confirming the revelations by Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik, his Congress colleague and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he was also invited for the Cordelia Cruise party which was busted on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.
