India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - HC asks Nawab Malik to reply on defamation suit by tomorrow

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | Vinay Darekar/Unsplash

08 November 2021 09:25 AM IST

Mumbai: Sunil Patil, whose name is the latest to crop up in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, responds to allegations levelled against him. He alleges payoff in the case

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

I won't take names but all those who are needed will be called (for questioning). I expect Prabhakar Sail to come today (for questioning): NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh in Mumbai

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

Nawab Malik confirmed that MVA Ministers have links with drug mafias: Mohit Kamoj

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik accused Fashion TV head, Kashiff Khan of compelling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Aslam Shaikh, to attend the Cordelia Cruise ship party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj reiterated that his allegations of MVA ministers having links with 'drugs mafias' have proven to be true.

"I have said earlier that a Minister who has relations with drug peddlers was involved in cruise party. Today Nawab Malik confirmed that Aslam Shaikh has relations with Kashiff Khan and also that children of NCP leaders, ministers are in contact with drug peddlers," Kamboj said while addressing a press conference here yesterday.

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

NCB vigilance team, led by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh, arrives in Mumbai.

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

Nawab Malik asks Sameer Wankhede to disclose whether his sister-in-law Harshada Redkar involved in drug business; posts alleged case details

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

I wasn't even in service when the case happened in Jan 2008. I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?: Mumbai NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede (in file pic) on Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik's tweet on his sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

Yes, I was invited for cruiser party: Maha Congress minister

Confirming the revelations by Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik, his Congress colleague and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he was also invited for the Cordelia Cruise party which was busted on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team reaches Mumbai; visits Lower Parel, cruise terminal

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

Defamation suit filed by Dnyandev Wankhede (in file photo), father of Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik adjourned for 10th November. HC has asked Nawab Malik to file a reply on Wankhede's plea by tomorrow.

08 November 2021 03:01 PM IST

Maha: 223 MSRTC depots shut as strike by staffers continues

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

