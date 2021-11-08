Nawab Malik confirmed that MVA Ministers have links with drug mafias: Mohit Kamoj

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik accused Fashion TV head, Kashiff Khan of compelling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Aslam Shaikh, to attend the Cordelia Cruise ship party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj reiterated that his allegations of MVA ministers having links with 'drugs mafias' have proven to be true.

"I have said earlier that a Minister who has relations with drug peddlers was involved in cruise party. Today Nawab Malik confirmed that Aslam Shaikh has relations with Kashiff Khan and also that children of NCP leaders, ministers are in contact with drug peddlers," Kamboj said while addressing a press conference here yesterday.