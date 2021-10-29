After a `spontaneous' agitation by the employees crippled its operations on Thursday, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said normal bus services would resume from midnight.
Another complaint has been filed against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede with Mumbai Police on Thursday.
With the latest complaint filed by a lawyer Jayesh Wani, the number of cases against Wankhede, who is allegedly involved in the extortion case, has gone up to five.
Police have busted an illegal telephone exchange in the Mira Road area here in Maharashtra and arrested one person, an official said on Thursday.
(With agency inputs)
