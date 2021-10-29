e-Paper Get App

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:51 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

29 October 2021 09:51 AM IST

Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 114.47 & Rs 105.49 in Mumbai

29 October 2021 09:09 AM IST

Maharashtra | As we open gates of NDA for women cadets, I expect you all to welcome them with the same sense of fair play & professionalism as Indian armed forces are known for the world over: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane at passing out Parade of 141st Course of NDA in Pune

29 October 2021 09:06 AM IST

MSRTC bus operations to return to normal from midnight as stir ends

After a `spontaneous' agitation by the employees crippled its operations on Thursday, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said normal bus services would resume from midnight.

29 October 2021 09:06 AM IST

Another case filed against Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai

Another complaint has been filed against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede with Mumbai Police on Thursday.

With the latest complaint filed by a lawyer Jayesh Wani, the number of cases against Wankhede, who is allegedly involved in the extortion case, has gone up to five.

29 October 2021 09:06 AM IST

Cong leader Patole says BJP govt trying to brand Ambedkarites as Naxals

29 October 2021 09:06 AM IST

Illegal telephone exchange busted in Thane; one arrested

Police have busted an illegal telephone exchange in the Mira Road area here in Maharashtra and arrested one person, an official said on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

