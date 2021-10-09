Mumbai: Latest updates

Maha CM inaugurates Chipi Airport, catapults Konkan on air-map

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new greenfield Chipi Airport, putting the pristine coastal Konkan region on the national air-map, here on Saturday.

Present on the occasion were Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi, MSME Minister Narayan Rane, Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries.

The inauguration was preceded by the maiden Mumbai-Chipi Alliance Air commercial flight making a smooth landing amid loud cheers and music, bringing a host of VVIPs for the event.