Mumbai: Latest updates

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office Mumbai cruise ship raid case: NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence, office
Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:30 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
09 October 2021 04:30 PM IST
09 October 2021 04:30 PM IST

'None of the independent witnesses including Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi were known to NCB': Dy DG Gyaneshwar Singh on Mumbai cruise drug bust

09 October 2021 04:30 PM IST

Maha CM inaugurates Chipi Airport, catapults Konkan on air-map

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new greenfield Chipi Airport, putting the pristine coastal Konkan region on the national air-map, here on Saturday.

Present on the occasion were Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi, MSME Minister Narayan Rane, Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries.

The inauguration was preceded by the maiden Mumbai-Chipi Alliance Air commercial flight making a smooth landing amid loud cheers and music, bringing a host of VVIPs for the event.

09 October 2021 03:05 PM IST

Cruise ship raid case: Nawab Malik alleges connection between BJP leaders, NCB's Zonal Director

Free Press Journal