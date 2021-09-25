e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:49 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

25 September 2021 10:49 AM IST

Maharashtra govt postpones recruitment exams for 6,200 posts in state health dept

The Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the written examination for the recruitments in the Health Department for 6,200 posts of group C and group D after the outsourced company was not able to make the necessary arrangements for the examination.

The examination was earlier scheduled on September 25 and September 26 for the Group C post and Group D posts respectively.

25 September 2021 10:49 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane's infection count rises by 307; four more die

25 September 2021 10:49 AM IST

ED issues fresh summons to Maha minister Anil Parab in Anil Deshmukh money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for questioning next week in the money laundering case registered against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Free Press Journal