The Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the written examination for the recruitments in the Health Department for 6,200 posts of group C and group D after the outsourced company was not able to make the necessary arrangements for the examination.
The examination was earlier scheduled on September 25 and September 26 for the Group C post and Group D posts respectively.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for questioning next week in the money laundering case registered against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies)
