A Mumbai-based lawyer has filed a written complaint before the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale against five persons for their suspicious role in the Mumbai cruise party case.
The complaint filed by Advocate Kanishk Jayant alleged criminal conspiracy by the five persons - KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Amir Furniturewala, Prateek Gaba and Rushab Sachdeva- and requested the Police Commissioner Nagrale to file FIR for extortion and their suspicious role in Cordelia Cruise Drug Case.
The complaint had been filed before the Mumbai police commissioner and at Yellow Gate police station. (ANI)
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday issued instructions to expedite the audit of COVID-19 treatment bills to provide relief to patients.
He said state government officials have been told to increase the number of auditors and complete scrutiny of bills quickly.
A massive fire broke out among around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar, Kurla on Wednesday morning. All the motorbikes were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel. (ANI)
