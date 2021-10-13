awyer files complaint before Mumbai police commissioner against 5 in cruise drug bust case

A Mumbai-based lawyer has filed a written complaint before the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale against five persons for their suspicious role in the Mumbai cruise party case.

The complaint filed by Advocate Kanishk Jayant alleged criminal conspiracy by the five persons - KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Amir Furniturewala, Prateek Gaba and Rushab Sachdeva- and requested the Police Commissioner Nagrale to file FIR for extortion and their suspicious role in Cordelia Cruise Drug Case.

The complaint had been filed before the Mumbai police commissioner and at Yellow Gate police station. (ANI)