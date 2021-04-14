Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 14

The Mumbai Anti-Narcotic Cell's Bandra unit has arrested two drug peddlers from Andheri area and seized charas worth Rs 30 lakhs from their possession.

The accused have identified as Firoz Maksud Ali khan, 48, and Mohammad Aarif Abdul Babu Khan, 46, and at least 1.5 kilogram of charas, which amounts to around Rs 30 lakhs was seized from their possession, Mumbai Police said.