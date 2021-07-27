Mumbai: Last week, city records drop in Covid-19 cases by 23%

After witnessing a surge in Covid cases till May, the city has been recording a drop in daily cases since June. The number of cases reported last week has dropped by 23%. Also, the positivity rate has gone below 2%, but the fatality rate continues to remain at 2.15%.

In Mumbai, the effects of the second wave began to subside in June, but the number of new Covid patients per day hovered between 600 and 800 in June. There was a further drop in figures in the last week of June.

However, till July 15, the number of new patients per day was over 500. But now, since last week, the number the numbers have dropped to less than 500. The number of patients this week remained between 300 and 400.

Decline in patient count:

Between July 11 and 17, an average of 509 patients were tested positive daily in the city and a total of 3,566 new cases were added. The positivity rate stood at 1.53%. The daily count dropped to 403 between July 18 and 24, with a total of 2,821 patients being added. Currently, there are 5,397 patients undergoing treatment.

Tests below 30,000:

Meanwhile, the number of tests conducted daily in the city has also declined by 16%. Between July 11 and 17, an average of 32,600 tests were conducted. However, between July 18 and 24, only 28,439 tests were conducted. Doubling rate reached 1,324 days and immunity rate reached 97%.

Fatality rate:

Even though the number of victims has decreased, the number of deaths has not declined. A total of 78 patients died between July 11 and 17, while 76 patients died between July 18 and 24. The fatality rate as of July 26 stands at 2.15%.