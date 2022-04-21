Mumbai: Lakhs of fish die at Banganga Tank in Malabar Hill area due to water pollution; watch video

More than Lakhs of fish died at Banganga Tank in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area due to water pollution.
As per the information received from the contractor who is cleaning the tank, 4 trucks laden with fish have left the site and the cleaning process is underway.
More details are awaited.
Watch the video here:
#Watch | More than Lakhs of fishes died at Banganga Tank due to water pollution— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 21, 2022
🎥: @vssalman007#WaterPollution #Mumbai #Fish #BangangaTank #MumbaiNews #Mumbaikars pic.twitter.com/qVvWf26ZW1
