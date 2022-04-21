e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Mumbai: Lakhs of fish die at Banganga Tank in Malabar Hill area due to water pollution; watch video | Salman Ansari
More than Lakhs of fish died at Banganga Tank in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area due to water pollution.

As per the information received from the contractor who is cleaning the tank, 4 trucks laden with fish have left the site and the cleaning process is underway.

More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:10 PM IST