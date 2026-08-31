Mumbai Lake Levels Update: City's Water Stock At 95.90%, Marginally Down In Last 24 Hours

Water levels in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city stood at 95.90 per cent as of 6 am on August 31, 2026, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department. The level was marginally lower than 95.93 per cent recorded the previous day. The seven reservoirs collectively hold 13,88,054 million litres (ML) of useful water against the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven lakes, Vehar remained at 100 per cent, while Modak Sagar and Tulsi were also nearly full, recording 99.99 per cent and 97.71 per cent, respectively. Tansa stood at 98.99 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 98.18 per cent, Bhatsa at 95.83 per cent, while Upper Vaitarna recorded 89.76 per cent useful water stock.

The reservoirs received limited rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 6 am on Monday. Upper Vaitarna recorded 5 mm, while Modak Sagar received 3 mm. Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi recorded no rainfall during the period.

The city's water stock remains substantially higher than the levels typically seen at the end of the monsoon season, with most of the reservoirs either full or close to their maximum storage levels.

According to the report, several lakes had started overflowing earlier this monsoon. Vehar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, while Tansa started overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

The latest figures indicate that Mumbai's water supply position remains comfortable, with the seven lakes holding nearly 96 per cent of their combined live storage capacity as the city enters the final day of August.

Mumbai's Weather Update

Mumbai is set for light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Monday, with no weather alert issued this week, according to IMD. Isolated areas could see moderate to heavy spells, while winds may gust up to 50–60 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected around 33°C, while the minimum stood at 30°C. Mumbai's AQI remained in the 'Good' category at 17.