Mumbai lake levels up at 86%

Mumbai: Heavy rains have finally made up the monsoon season for Mumbai, in the month of July. This development has brought good news to Mumbaikars as the water level in the seven lakes providing water to the city have risen to 85.68 per cent, which is 12,40,122 Million Litres (ML). Last year on the same day the water stocks were 83.30 per cent.

With the incessant rains in the catchment areas, the water levels of the lakes are going up. Out of the seven lakes, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar have already started to overflow. Middle Vaitarna lakes is close to the brim and is expected to overflow soon.

Vihar lake filled to its brim and started to overflowing at 9.15 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the spillway gates of the Bhatsa lakes were opened by one meter to release some water, as a precautionary measure, on Monday evening. The water level is still several metres away from the overflow mark.

According to the information received by the Hydraulic department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total water stock of the seven reservoirs currently stand at 85.68 per cent, which is 12,40,122 ML. The city requires 14,47,363 ML of water that will last till the next monsoon.