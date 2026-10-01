Mumbai Lake Levels Dip To 96.31%, Bhatsa Catchment Records 26mm Rain In 24 Hours

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai's water stock stood at 96.31 percent of useful capacity today, down from 96.57 percent recorded on September 29, according to BMC data. The seven lakes collectively held 13.93 lakh ML. Vehar remained full, while Middle Vaitarna stood at 99.37 percent, Tulsi at 98.74 percent, and Bhatsa at 98.43 percent. Modak Sagar was the lowest at 79.80 percent.

According to the latest report issued by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department from the Master Control Centre at Bhandup Complex, the seven lakes collectively hold 13,93,939 million litres (ML) of useful water against a total capacity of 14,47,363 ML. This is about 4,783 ML less than the 13,98,722 ML held on September 29.

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The report, which reflects readings at 6am on October 1, showed that Bhatsa catchment received the highest rainfall at 26 mm in the previous 24 hours. Tansa recorded 11 mm, Modak Sagar 6 mm, Upper Vaitarna 2 mm and Middle Vaitarna 1 mm. Vehar and Tulsi recorded no rain. The Bhandup Complex recorded nil rainfall for the day, while the total rainfall there this monsoon stands at 2,991 mm.

Details On lake levels

Among the seven reservoirs, Vehar is at 100 percent of its useful storage capacity, while Middle Vaitarna stands at 99.37 percent. Tulsi is at 98.74 percent, Bhatsa at 98.43 percent, Upper Vaitarna at 96.60 percent and Tansa at 95.11 percent. Modak Sagar remains the lowest at 79.80 percent, with its water level falling by 0.25 metre over 24 hours.

Water levels in Middle Vaitarna rose by 0.04 metre and in Bhatsa by 0.03 metre, while Vehar and Tulsi each fell by 0.01 metre. Upper Vaitarna and Tansa recorded no change.

The combined stock of Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna stood at 93.94 percent, or 6,52,508 ML against a capacity of 6,94,582 ML.

The overall water stock was lower than at the same time in previous years. The seven lakes were at 98.70 percent of their total useful capacity on October 1 last year, with 14,28,549 ML. The corresponding figure for 2024 was 99.37 percent, or 14,38,227 ML.

This monsoon, Upper Vaitarna has recorded the highest rainfall in its catchment at 3,896 mm, followed by Tulsi at 3,825 mm and Modak Sagar at 3,260 mm. Bhatsa has recorded the lowest at 2,715 mm.

The report also noted that Vehar and Tulsi lakes started overflowing on July 7, while Tansa began overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

Mumbai weather today

Mumbai woke up to a smoky haze on Thursday, with the temperature at 28-degree celsius and humidity at 77 percent, according to AQI.in. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 30-degree celsius, and the chance of rain is around 9 percent. The city's AQI stood at 162, placing air quality in the 'unhealthy' category.