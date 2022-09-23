Mumbai: Labourer killed after temporary lift at construction site collapses on him

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Labourer killed after temporary lift at construction site collapses on him

An FIR under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been filed against Modi Spaces and Realty company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
Representational image |

Mumbai: A man working at a construction site in Borivali was killed when a temporary lift for material transfer collapsed and fell on him. A case related to death by negligence has been registered against the members of the construction company.

According to the police, the victim was working as a labourer for ‘Modi Spaces and Realty’ in Borivali. The incident occurred at the construction site of Modispaces Volga, Haridas Nagar, Borivali West.

On the day of the incident, the victim was working at the site when the material was being transferred from the 14th floor to the 15th floor of the building. During the transfer the temporary lift collapsed and fell on the victim, killing him on the spot.

Senior police inspector, Ninad Sawant, Borivali police station, said, “The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The victim’s uncle has registered a complaint against the members of the Modi Spaces and Realty company. Five members of the company have been arrested and an FIR registered against them.”

The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 A (Causing death by negligence).

