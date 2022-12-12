Mumbai: Kurla woman's gang-rape charge medically unverified

Representative image

Mumbai: The medical examination of the 42-year-old Kurla woman–who has alleged that she was gang-raped by three men from her neighbourhood on Nov 30–couldn't confirm her allegations of the brutal sexual assault. The Free Press Journal has a copy of the victim’s medical examination report issued by the Bhabha Hospital in Kurla West.

In her police statement, the woman had said that not only she was raped but also the suspects burnt her private parts with cigarette. However, the medical examination couldn't corroborate her charges. “We have received the medical report and it was negative for rape as well as injury marks. The victim mentioned the knife marks as well. Now, all the (medical and evidentiary) samples will be sent to the for enhanced examination,” said a police official. The visual evidence collected from the crime scene will be sent to the forensic lab, while the medical samples will be examined at the JJ Hospital, the cop apprised.

A “special note” in the examination results also said, “On Nov 30, she gave an alleged history of assault by three people. On second visit on Dec 2, she gave a different history of the rapists.”According to the Kurla police source, who is handling the case, they are yet to gather any form of evidence in the case which is required while filing the charge-sheet.

So far, the police have recorded statements of 12-13 witnesses, including those from the woman's social circle and one of the suspects who was nabbed on Dec 7. The arrested man has been identified as Bablu aka Mohammad Yakub Siddiqui, who was found hiding in the Kamathipura area.

A special team of officers is currently trying to trace the remaining two suspects, Munna and Wasim, out of which one is suspected to be hiding in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. “Once the other two are arrested and the new reports come in from JJ hospital and forensics, the case will be clear. The charge-sheet will be prepared accordingly,” added the official.