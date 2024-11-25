Mumbai: Kurla Police Register Theft Case After ₹40,000 Stolen From Donation Box At Sai Baba Temple; One Arrested, 2 Accused At Large

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kurla police have registered a theft case against three individuals involved in a robbery at the Sai Baba temple in Kurla. One of the accused, Sai Ganesh Khandekar, has been arrested, while the other two Kunal Nilesh Kadam and Siddharth Yogesh Kamble are still at large, police officials confirmed.

According to the police, Deepak Visanji Savla, a resident of Sai Sadan Chawl, New Mill Road, Sambhaji Chowk, Kurla, operates a grocery store in the area and also volunteers for cleaning duties at the Sai Baba temple nearby. On November 16, while performing his regular cleaning tasks at the temple, Savla discovered that some unidentified individuals had broken into the temple and stolen around ₹40,000 in cash from the steel donation box.

Initially, Savla informed the temple authorities about the incident but delayed filing a formal complaint due to the ongoing state assembly elections. However, two days ago, he reported the theft to Kurla police, who then registered a case.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and technical evidence, which eventually led them to detain Sai Khandekar. During questioning, Khandekar confessed to committing the theft with the help of Kunal Kadam and Siddharth Kamble. He was arrested on the basis of his confession, while Kadam and Kamble remain absconding. A manhunt has been launched to capture the two suspects.