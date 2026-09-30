Mumbai: Kurar Family Preserves 80-Year-Old Man’s Body For Nearly Four Years After Natural Death, Police Find No Foul Play | Representational Image

Mumbai: The preserved body of an around 80-year-old man, who died of cancer, kidney failure and other serious ailments in 2022, was found inside a dispensary in Kurar village, where it had allegedly been kept for nearly four years, police said. His identity and those of his family members have not been disclosed.

Family Allegedly Preserved Body Due To Emotional Attachment

According to the Kurar police, after his natural death, his wife and two children decided to preserve his body as they were emotionally attached to him. His daughter is a lawyer. The family approached a dispensary, which shut down about a month ago, to preserve the body.

The police learnt about the matter through an informant. The family was reportedly exploring the possibility of having the body preserved abroad through an American institute offering long-term preservation services.

The police said there was no indication of foul play and no case has been registered as the death was natural. The family is discussing whether to perform the last rites or send the body abroad. Relatives and neighbours were aware of the preservation.

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