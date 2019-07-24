Mumbai: Koli folks seek BMC assurance in writing

Mumbai: The Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kriti Samiti has demanded the assurance in writing that they will be rehabilitated again at their old place and not anywhere else.

After the ongoing rift between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fisherfolks, the fisherfolks were asked to vacate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandai near the Crawford Market.

The BMC had declared the dilapidated building as dangerous. They were to be rehabilitated at Mankhurd and Airoli. Now, the fish vendors have warned the BMC of a strike if shifted to any other place in stead of their old place.

The assembly election is round the corner. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena have been making efforts so that the fish vendors’ demand is met.

A couple of days ago, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had met the BMC commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, and requested him to relocate them in the same area till the renovation is done, while on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray also met the commissioner to discuss the same issue.

Pardeshi had given verbal assurance that they would be sent to any other place, and till the renovation, they would be temporarily shifted to the same area. But, nothing was given in writing.

On Wednesday, the Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kriti Samiti president, Damodar Tandel, demanded an assurance in writing from the BMC commissioner.

Tandel and other members warned the BMC if they used police force to vacate the Koli women, 102 Koli women will retaliate and hold a protest by holding sickles in their hands.

The BMC had declared the building of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandai as dangerous, four years ago. Some of its upper floors were demolished also.

The fish vendors association had conducted a structural audit for the ground floor. The report suggested the ground floor was not dilapidated and required repairs, which could be done at Rs40 lakh.

The fish vendors association also presented the report to the commissioner. Even though, the report was submitted to the chief, the corporation is trying to shift the fish vendors to Airoli.

“Koli women will not vacate the place unless we get the assurance in writing. If the BMC tries to use force, then our Koli sisters will stage a sit-in protest with sickle. And if anything goes wrong, then the BMC must be held responsible and be ready to face the consequences,” said Tandel.