Mumbai: Koli fishermen allege harassment by BMC officials amid upcoming Indian Navy event

Mumbai: Koli fishermen allege harassment by civic officials amid upcoming Indian Navy event | FPJ

Mumbai: The Koli fisher folks community have alleged harassment at the hands of Mumbai Municipal Corporation D ward on the instructions of Indian Navy. Their engines and fishing boats were allegedly removed from the Girgaon Chowpatty.

The local fishermen said civic officials picked up the engines of their fishing boats and other equipments from the Girgaon Chowpatty which is a notified Koliwada by the Fisheries Department. Although the Indian Navy holds events and exercises at Marine Drive frequently, but never in the past such action has been taken by the BMC.

Inhumane act by civic officials, allege NGO

“The coercive action on part of the BMC is nothing but sheer harassment of local fishermen. This not only affects the livelihood of the fisherfolks but also damages their belonging which were allegedly moved away from the said location. Engines, nets, boats etc. were moved away by the civic officials and this needs to be stopped,” alleged Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation and Bombay East Indian Association.

Pimenta further added that the local fishermen are not at all against holding any events by the Indian Navy, but one has to be humane in its approach.

Read Also Italian marines case: Supreme Court directs payment of Rs 5 lakh each to 9 fishermen