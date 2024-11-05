Mumbai: KKR India CEO Gaurav Trehan Purchases Apartment In Malabar Hill For ₹88 Crore

KKR India CEO Gaurav Trehan | Website Of KKR

KKR India CEO Gaurav Trehan has made a significant real estate purchase, acquiring a luxury sea-view apartment in the upscale Morena House project in Malabar Hill, South Mumbai, for Rs 88 crore.

This high-value transaction, one of the priciest in India’s property market, was registered on October 18, 2024, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

About The Property

The property, sold by Windsor Residency Private Limited, boasts a carpet area of 5,381 square feet, putting the cost per square foot at Rs 1.63 lakh.

Located on the sixth floor of Morena House on Carmichael Road, the apartment spans 4,947 square feet, complemented by an additional deck and balcony area of 434 square feet, offering ample open-air spaces. It also includes four dedicated car parking spaces, an appealing feature in Mumbai’s congested real estate landscape.