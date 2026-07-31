Mumbai: Kishori Pednekar Seeks Probe Into BMC Mid-Day Meals After Glass Shards Allegedly Found In Ghatkopar School Food

Kishori Pednekar has sought an inquiry into BMC school mid-day meals after glass shards were allegedly found in food served at a Ghatkopar municipal school | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: Following the alleged discovery of small glass shards in the mid-day meal served at a BMC-run school in Ghatkopar, Leader of the Opposition in the BMC Kishori Pednekar demanded an immediate inquiry into the quality and safety of meals provided to municipal school students.

The incident reportedly occurred at Pantnagar Upper Primary Hindi School on Thursday, where a student allegedly felt a piece of glass between their teeth while eating the meal. As a precautionary measure, teachers immediately stopped students from consuming the food to prevent any injuries.

Pednekar Demands Inquiry

Calling the incident a serious threat to students' health and safety, Pednekar said surprise inspections of several civic schools had revealed poor-quality mid-day meals, while parents had also repeatedly complained about the issue.

Pednekar submitted a representation to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, demanding a comprehensive inspection of the mid-day meal scheme across all BMC schools.

She sought testing of food samples in laboratories, as per FDA norms, to verify whether meals served to students are safe, hygienic and fit for consumption.

She also demanded a detailed report on the inspection findings and corrective measures to ensure that children's health is not compromised. BMC Education Officer Kirtivardhan Kiritkudve was not available for comment.

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FDA Tightens Food Safety Norms

The incident comes a day after the FDA intensified its statewide food safety drive in schools, directing nearly 1.08 lakh schools across Maharashtra to strictly comply with food safety norms for canteens and meals served under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana.

The regulator warned that institutions failing to meet safety standards could face stringent action, including possible de-affiliation.

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