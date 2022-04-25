Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya's driver booked for injuring two Shiv Sena workers

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the driver of senior BJP leader, Kirit Somaiya, for allegedly driving in rash and negligent manner, due to which a Shiv Sena corporator and a party worker suffered minor injuries, an official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered late Saturday night after local Shiv Sena functionary, Bhai Zhende, lodged a complaint and sought action against the driver, the official from Khar police station said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Somaiya was returning from Khar police station after meeting independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana following their arrest over their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', on Saturday morning.

"Somaiya had gone to meet the Rana sat Khar police station. As per the complaint, when the BJP leader was returning in his car after meeting them, the Shiv Sainiks present there tried to stop his vehicle, but his driver drove in rash and negligent manner," the police official said.

Shiv Sena worker Sanjay Kadam and corporator Haji Haleem Khan suffered minor injuries in the incident, while former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was rescued by a police official ashe was coming in the way of the car, he added.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:43 AM IST