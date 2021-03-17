Mumbai: Kin of handcart puller who died after being knocked down by truck, ordered Rs 20 lakh payout

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Mumbai has ordered a truck owner and an insurance company to pay a compensation of over Rs. 20 lakhs to the young widow, six-year-old son and the parents of a 26-year-old labourer who had succumbed to injuries after being knocked down by a truck in 2016.

The claimants had sought a compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs. On 17 October, 2016, the deceased Pankaj Kumar was pulling a handcart loaded with aluminium pipes along with his coworkers around 2.15 PM on Container Road below Eastern Express Freeway at Mazgaon. As per the FIR registered at Sewree police station, a rashly-driven truck hit them and their cart. In the accident, Kumar’s co-worker died before admission in hospital and Kumar died during treatment at JJ Hospital.

The Tribunal’s Chairman SC Chandak considered in his judgment that the applicants belong to poor strata of society. He further said that the compensation amount is not huge and that the family had lost a very young and sole earning member of the family who could have been of great help and assistance.