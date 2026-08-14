Mumbai: Kherwadi Police Register FIR After MHADA Konkan Board File On Prime Panchpakhadi Plot In Thane Goes Missing

Kherwadi Police have launched an investigation after the original MHADA Konkan Board file relating to a prime Panchpakhadi plot in Thane went missing from records maintained in Bandra East | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Kherwadi police have registered a case against an unidentified person after the official file concerning Plot 67 at Panchpakhadi, a prime location in Thane, went missing from the records of the Konkan Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in Bandra East.

The police are probing when and how the file disappeared and who was responsible. The FIR alleges that the records may have gone missing or been removed sometime between 1990 and 2023.

RTI request triggered search

The complainant, Shyam Pandurangrao More, 36, an authorised officer and senior clerk working as Property Manager-1 with the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, handles records of Panchpakhadi, Majiwada, Vartaknagar and Shivainagar colonies. The work was earlier handled by Sachin Chavan.

The matter surfaced after Jayraja Bolar Putran sought documents concerning Plots 67 and 68 under the RTI Act on March 23, 2023. Chavan searched the records but could not locate the files, prompting the applicant to approach the First Appellate Authority and later the Maharashtra State Information Commission.

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Information Commission ordered FIR

On May 26, 2026, Chavan told the Commission that the documents remained untraceable. The Commission ordered a thorough search and directed that an FIR be lodged if the file was not found.

More subsequently found a scanned copy relating to Plot 68, but Plot 67’s original file remained missing. After seeking three weeks at a June 17 hearing, More approached the police on July 21.

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