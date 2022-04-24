e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Khar police arrest 10 more Shiv Sena workers in case of ruckus outside residence of Navneet & Ravi Rana

Earlier in the day, Khar police had arrested 6 Shiv Sena workers after Police registered a case yesterday against party workers.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Police try to stop Shiv Sena activists who broke through police barricades set up outside MLA Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur's residence, at Khar | Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Khar police have arrested 10 more Shiv Sena workers in case of ruckus outside residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana.

"So far a total of 16 workers have been arrested, the search for the rest is on. Police will present everyone in the court tomorrow," Mumbai Police official said.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:23 PM IST