Mumbai: Khar police arrest 10 more Shiv Sena workers in case of ruckus outside residence of Navneet & Ravi Rana

Khar police have arrested 10 more Shiv Sena workers in case of ruckus outside residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana.

"So far a total of 16 workers have been arrested, the search for the rest is on. Police will present everyone in the court tomorrow," Mumbai Police official said.

Earlier in the day, Khar police had arrested 6 Shiv Sena workers after Police registered a case yesterday against party workers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:23 PM IST