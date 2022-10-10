Mumbai: Khaire booked for objectionable language against Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire |

Mumbai: The Aurangabad police on Sunday filed a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The case was registered at Satara police station based on a complaint lodged by Rajendra Janjal, the district unit chief of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), he said.

Khaire, a former Member of Parliament from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, is a loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray.

The FIR said that he had made objectionable comments against the CM while speaking to media persons.

In his interview with a regional news channel, Khaire said that had Shinde's mentor and late Sena leader Anand Dighe been alive, he would have thrashed Shinde after hanging him upside down for being a traitor, it added.

In his complaint, Janjal said that Khaire had passed objectionable remarks against the CM on earlier occasions as well.

