Mumbai: Key therapy to get back beautiful locks

A 38-year-old woman Rashmi Patel (name changed) who gave up on her social skills due to chemotherapy-induced hair loss regained her hair with the help of QR 678 therapy. This was innovated by Dr Debraj Shome, Cosmetic Surgeon & Director at The Esthetic Clinics. Hair loss has a psychological impact on the cancer patient’s quality of life.

The QR 678 therapy can help arrest hair loss in chemotherapy-induced alopecia. A research trial carried out in 50 patients was published in the American magazine, Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. The doctor said the patient came to us with complaints of hair loss. There are a many cancer patients who experience this, which leads to mental health issues.

Hair loss in these patients can lead to depression, anxiety and even phobia. Depression can lead to a feeling low, lack of interest, loss of energy and sleep deprivation. Many cancer patients also encounter issues like low self-esteem, body image and low self-confidence. Patel, who is a housewife, was being treated for ovarian cancer during which she lost her hair. She became conscious of herself and avoided social engagements. It is not possible to venture out during the pandemic, but the patient ends up being lonely, frustrated and embarrassed.

Dr Shome said it is a sensitive issue for cancer patients and many also refrain from opening up about the mental trauma they face due to baldness. “Hair loss is considered an embarrassment. Even though hair patches and wigs can be used, they will remain shameful secrets for many. There is a fear in one’s mind about what if my secret is out,” he said.

Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics Dr Rinky Kapoor said loss of hair may make women feel they are no longer attractive. Hair also plays a key role in the male psyche. To men, their hair represents their virility just like women. Thinning of hair will suggest that they are not manly or attractive anymore.

“The QR 678 therapy is a revolutionary treatment for hair fall in alopecia. It has acquired the US and Indian patent and is FDA approved. The formula has been named QR678 to signify a quick response to a disease that earlier had no remedy. This therapy arrests hair fall and increases the thickness and number and density of existing hair follicles, by giving greater hair coverage to people with alopecia,” Dr Kapoor said.

This therapy has shown good results in post chemotherapy-induced hair loss. It curbs hair fall and increases thickness and density of hair follicles. The polypeptides used are present in the scalp. It is the enrichment of the scalp’s skin with these polypeptides that cause hair growth.

“Since these polypeptides are normally present in the scalp, replenishing it with these is not artificial and doesn’t result in side effects as it is locally administered over the scalp’s skin by mesotherapy and it is not absorbed into the systemic circulation. QR 678 is non-invasive, non-surgical, safer, and affordable. The procedure takes six to eight sessions for hair re-growth and medicines will also be prescribed,” said Dr Shome.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:08 AM IST