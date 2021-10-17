Mumbai: Key accused in Rs 5.74cr drugs bust case held from Madhya Pradesh

: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime branch has arrested a wanted accused in the Rs 5.74-lakh drugs haul case. The accused, Shoeb Ayub Sirkawa, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh and was reportedly supplying banned substances in large quantities. His father, Ayub Kallu Sirkawa, was his accomplice and was recently arrested by the Indore crime branch in a 70 kg mephedrone (MD) drugs haul case.

On June 30, the Bandra unit of the ANC arrested two persons with large quantities of contraband – 1.08 kg of heroin worth Rs 3.24 crore and 1.1 kg MD worth Rs 2.20 crore. The consignment was recovered from one Sanjeeb Sarkar, 39 while another 150 grams MD worth Rs 30 lakh was recovered from Salim Akbar Khan, 41 alias Salman.

During interrogation, Sarkar said Sirkawa supplied him with the drugs. A police team left for Shamgadh in MP to nab Sirkawa. After weeks of chasing him, the police finally nabbed him and brought him to Mumbai on Friday. He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:22 AM IST