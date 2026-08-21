Mumbai-Kerala Onam Special Train: CR Announces LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Service, Booking Opens August 22; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) announced special train services between Mumbai and Kerala ahead of the Onam festival to accommodate the expected surge in passenger demand and facilitate travel to the southern state during the festive period.

The special service will connect Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla with Thiruvananthapuram Central. The trains, numbered 01463 and 01464, will run via Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, halting at several important stations along the route.

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According to CR, Train No. 01463 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2026, and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11:30 pm on Monday, August 24. The return service, Train No. 01464, will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2 pm on Saturday, August 29, and arrive at LTT Kurla at 12:55 am on Monday, August 31.

Details On Halts Of Special Train

The Onam special will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi and Mangaluru Junction.

In Kerala, the train will stop at Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam Junction, Karunagappalli, Sasthamkotta, Kollam Junction and Varkala Sivagiri before terminating at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The special train will comprise three AC 2-Tier coaches, four AC 3-Tier coaches, 11 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservations Open Tomorrow

CR said reservations for Train No. 01463 will open from Saturday, August 22, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Passengers can also book tickets using the RailOne app. Unreserved tickets for the applicable coaches can be obtained through the UTS system at normal charges.

The special service has been introduced to help manage the additional passenger rush expected around Onam, one of Kerala’s major annual festivals, while providing an additional travel option for passengers commuting between Mumbai and Kerala.

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