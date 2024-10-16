Mumbai: KEM Hospital Receives ₹72 Lakh Donation For Advanced Cardiac Equipment Enabling Groundbreaking Epilepsy Research

The lab inaugural at KEM Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai: The cardiology department of KEM Hospital—one of the four medical colleges run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation—received a state-of-the-art upgrade after a good Samaritan donated Rs 72 lakh, enabling the hospital to purchase advanced equipment.

While the donation has allowed the hospital to establish a state-of-the-art echocardiography laboratory, it is now set to launch a first-of-its-kind international research study for epilepsy patients.

“In the realm of epilepsy management, the threat of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) looms large, prompting urgent conversations about prevention strategies. One promising approach gaining traction among healthcare professionals is special Holter monitoring, a method traditionally used to assess cardiac health, now being adapted to better understand seizure-related risks,” said Dr. Ajay Mahajan, head of the cardiology department at KEM Hospital. He added that the equipment bought with the donation will also significantly reduce the waiting time for cardiac patients in the hospital’s outpatient department.

Dr. Mahajan explained that this special Holter monitoring system, a portable device worn by the patient, continuously records heart activity over 24 to 48 hours. “While primarily used to detect arrhythmias or other cardiac issues, this technology is being increasingly recognized for its potential in the epilepsy community. By capturing heart rate fluctuations and rhythms during seizure episodes, Holter monitors can provide invaluable insights into the relationship between seizures and cardiac health,” he said.

Explaining the role of Holter monitoring in SUDEP prevention, Dr. Charan Lanjewar of the cardiology department at KEM Hospital said that recent studies highlight the importance of Holter monitoring in identifying risk factors associated with SUDEP. “By analyzing heart rate variability before, during, and after seizures, clinicians can better understand how seizure activity affects heart function. This information can lead to more personalized treatment plans, including adjustments to medication, lifestyle changes, and heightened surveillance for at-risk patients,” he said.

Doctors at KEM Hospital will also be initiating a study on the detection of the risk of fatal cardiac arrhythmias in epilepsy patients with the help of the Holter monitoring system.

“Our department of neurology has collaborated with the cardiology department to detect the risk of fatal cardiac arrhythmias in epilepsy patients. We are also conducting research on this, and it will be the first study of its kind in India,” said Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, dean of KEM Hospital. India is estimated to have 10-12 million people with epilepsy.

She added that chronic epilepsy is known to damage the structural integrity of the heart and its vasculature. “Compared with the general population, epilepsy confers a three-fold higher risk for sudden cardiac death. With the help of T-wave alternans, we can detect arrhythmia risk. This will help us improve diagnosis and provide guided therapy to patients,” said Dr. Ravat.